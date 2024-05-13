Advertisement
NewsEducation
CBSE BOARD RESULT 2024

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2024 DECLARED At cbseresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

CBSE Class 12th Result 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared class 12th result, scroll down for the direct link to check scores. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 87.98 percent.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: May 13, 2024, 12:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CBSE 12th Result 2024: The CBSE has announced the CBSE 12th Results 2024 today. Students who took the Class 12 Exams can get their results from the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Below are the direct link and steps to download the result.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2024: Pass Percentage 

The CBSE Class 12 results were announced today, May 13, 2024. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 87.98 percent.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2024: Direct Link 

 

CBSE 12th Result 2024: Grading System

A-1 Top 1/8th of the passed candidates
A-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
B-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
B-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
C-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
C-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
D-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
D-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
E Failed candidates

CBSE Board Class 12th Result: Grading System According To Marks

Grade A1
Grade Points: 10
Percentage Range: 91-100%

Grade A2
Grade Points: 9
Percentage Range: 81-90%z

Grade B1
Grade Points: 8
Percentage Range: 71-80%

Grade B2
Grade Points: 7
Percentage Range: 61-70%

Grade C1
Grade Points: 6
Percentage Range: 51-60%

Grade C2
Grade Points: 5
Percentage Range: 41-50%

Grade D1
Grade Points: 4
Percentage Range: 31-40%

Grade D 2
Grade Points: 3
Percentage Range: 21-30%

Grade E
Grade Points: 2
Percentage Range: 0-20%

CBSE Class 12th Board Result 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website results.cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the CBSE Class XII Senior Secondary Result 2024 Link on the homepage.
- Enter your roll number and other required details.
- Your CBSE 12th Marksheet will appear on the screen.
- Download and save a copy for future reference.

It's important to note that the online marksheet is provisional. The final marksheet will be available at schools and on digilocker. The necessary security pins and passkeys have already been sent to the respective schools. The CBSE 12th Result 2024 can also be checked on the UMANG app. If the website experiences any issues, students can use this app to access their results.

CBSE Class 12th: Passing Marks 

To pass the CBSE 12th Exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent overall, with at least 33 percent marks in both internal and external assessments. Failing to meet this criterion will disqualify students from the compartment exam. This year, the CBSE conducted the 12th Exams from February 15 to April 2, 2024, in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. The results are now available.

