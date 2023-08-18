CBSE CTET Admit Card 2023: CTET Hall Ticket Released At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education issued CTET Admit Card 2023 today on August 18, 2023. Candidates who intend to take the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can obtain their admit cards via the CBSE CTET website, ctet.nic.in or through the direct link given below. Applicants who completed the application process and fee payment between April 27, 2023, and May 26, 2023, can now download their admit card through candidate login. This year CTET 2023 examination will be conducted on August 20, 2023. The exam will be conducted on two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2023: Direct Download Link Here

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Navigate to the admit card download link on the home page.

Log in with the necessary information.

The hall ticket will be shown. Check the details and download it.

The CBSE stated in the pre-admit card notice that due to the exam being held offline, exam cities have changed and applicants have been assigned centres depending on the district of their current location. CTET will have two papers: Paper I will be for people who want to be teachers in grades I to V, and Paper II will be for people who want to be teachers in grades VI to VIII. A person who wishes to teach at both levels (classes I through V and VI through VIII) must take both examinations (Paper I and Paper II).