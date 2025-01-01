CBSE CTET Answer Key 2024 Released At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CTET Answer Key 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Provisional Answer Key 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key from the official website at ctet.nic.in. The OMR answer sheets have also been made available. As per the official notice, both the answer keys and OMR sheets will be accessible on the website from January 1, 2025, to January 5, 2025 (until 11:59 PM).

“If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. There fund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. The decision of Board on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained,” reads the official notice. The CTET December exam took place on December 14 and 15, 2024, at multiple centers nationwide.

While CTET results will be considered during the hiring process, passing the exam does not guarantee a job or recruitment. It is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointments. All questions in the CTET will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options, and candidates need to choose the most appropriate answer. Each question is worth one mark, and there will be no negative marking.

CTET Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET Answer Key 2024 link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that opens.

Submit your details to view the answer key.

Review the answer key and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key on the official website until January 5, 2025. A processing fee of Rs 1000 per question must be paid using a credit or debit card to submit objections. Candidate must score at least 60 percent to pass the test. As per current reservation policies, schools, including government, local bodies, aided, and unaided institutions, may offer preference to candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC, or disabled categories.