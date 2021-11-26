CBSE CTET December 2021 admit card expected soon at ctet.nic.in, check how to download

New Delhi: The admit card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 edition is expected to be released next week.

The CTET, conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will be held between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022.

For details and further updates, candidates are recommended to regularly check the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the next shift will commence from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The test will be held in 20 languages across the country.

How to download CTET 2021 Admit card

1. Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on CTET December 2021 admit card link

3. Login using application number and password

4. Your admit card will appear

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

The official notification said, "In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph, and signature or any other information, which is different from confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections.”

The CTET result 2021 will be announced by February 15, 2022.

