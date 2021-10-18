हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE CTET 2021

CBSE CTET 2021: One day left to apply for Central Teacher Eligibility Test at ctet.nic.in

The online application process for CBSE CTET 2021 had started on September 20. 

CBSE CTET 2021: One day left to apply for Central Teacher Eligibility Test at ctet.nic.in
Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: Candidates who are interested in making a career in teaching have got one day to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)  as the registration process is going to conclude on Tuesday (October 19). The aspiring candidates need to apply ONLINE only through CTET's official website (https://ctet.nic.in) before 11:59 PM. The fee, however, can be paid up to October 20 (3:30 PM).

The online application process had started on September 20

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the 15th edition of CTET in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022. It has been informed that the exact date will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate. 

The test, notably, will be held in 20 languages across the country. 

Find important details about CBSE CTET 2021 in the attached picture below:

CBSE CTET 2021

Live TV

