CBSE CTET January Session Result 2024 Released At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Result on February 15, 2024 at the official website. Candidates who took CTET papers 1 and 2 can check their results on the official website, ctet.nic.in. CTET was held on January 21, 2024, and scanned pictures of the candidates' OMR Answer Sheets and Answer Keys were released on February 7. CBSE provides a three-day window, till February 10, to file objections to the provisional key. Based on the legitimate complaints, CTET's final answer key and results will be prepared.

CBSE CTET 2024: Passing Marks

CTET General Cut-Off Marks 60% 90 Out Of 150 СТЕТ ОВС Cut Off Marks 55% 82 Out Of 150 Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Other Backward Class (OBC)/ PWD 55 % 82 Out Of 150





CBSE CTET 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

2. On the homepage, search for the "CTET" or "Central Teacher Eligibility Test" section.

3. In the following step, click on the URL provided for the CTET results.

4. Then, input your roll number or registration number and other necessary information.

5. After entering the information, the CTET results will be displayed on the screen.

6. You may download or print the results for future reference.

The CTET exam included 300 marks (150 each) and lasted 2.5 hours. CTET Paper 2 was held from 9.30 AM to 12 PM, whereas Paper 1 was held from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.