CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12 Science: Check subject wise dates as per cbse.gov.in

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had declared the board exam schedule for classes 10 and 12. The board examinations commence on February 15. While the board exams for Class 10 will conclude on March 21st, that for Class 12 will end on April 5. Releasing the date sheet, the board said a sufficient gap has been given between two subjects for students, and other factors such as competitive entrance tests have also been taken into account in deciding the dates.

The first shift exams will start at 10.30 am. The detailed board sheet is available at the official CBSE website - cbse.gov.in. The CBSE said that competitive examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet for Class XII. The board said that the date sheets have been prepared by avoiding a combination of nearly 40,000 subjects to ensure that no two subjects' examinations of a student fall on the same date.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12 Science Subject Wise Dates

February 16: Biotechnology/Engineering Graphics/Electronics Technology

February 21: Data Science

February 24: English Elective/English Core

February 28: Chemistry

March 1: Medical Diagnostics

March 6: Physics

March 11: Mathematics/Applied Mathematics

March 16: Biology

March 21: Information Technology

March 23: Informatics Practices/Computer Science

The Board said that students should keep a check on instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time and strictly follow all the instructions. It also advised parents to visit the board's website to check for the latest updates. The board has asked students to desist from taking any communication devices to the examination centre.

It said that the duration for each examination will be given on the admit card and 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.