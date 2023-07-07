TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023 To Be Released Today At 3 PM On bse.telangana.gov.in- Steps To Check Marks Memo Here

Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is set to declare TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 today i.e., July 7. TSBSE is expected to announce the result at 3 PM today. The students who appeared for the Class 10 Supplementary exam will be able to check their results online on the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The results can also be checked on results.bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bsetelangana.org.

For students who failed the final exams, the Board held Telangana 10th Supplementary Exams in 2023. The official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, will allow students who took part in these exams to verify and download their scorecards. Students are advised to have their credentials, including their roll numbers, handy before checking their results.

How to check TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, go to the website's homepage and click on the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 link on the page.

Step 3: Once on the page, enter the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: Once you click on candidates you will be able to see the result on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: The candidates are advised to take a print of the result and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

From June 14 to June 22, 2023, TS SSC supplemental exams were held at various testing locations throughout the state. Candidates who failed the final exam were still qualified to take the exam.

Results for Telangana's SSC or Class 10 were released on May 10. The overall pass rate for this year is 86.60 percent. The pass rate for girls is 88.53 percent, compared to 84.68 percent for boys.