CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable Released On cbse.gov.in, Check Full Schedule For Class 10th, 12th Exams Here

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the complete schedule for the supplementary exams for classes 10th and 12th. Class 10th supplementary exams will begin on July 17 and the last exam will be conducted on July 22, 2023 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. For Class 12th the supplementary exam will be conducted on July 17.

Students who are scheduled to appear for the CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 can now download the exam timetable form the official website- cbse.gov.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Steps To Download CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Main Website" icon

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, click on the on the link that reads "Date Sheet for Supplementary Exam 2023 for Class XII" or Class X

Step 4: Download the CBSE Supplementary Exam Timetable as per your class

Step 5: Take printout of the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Date Sheet for future reference.

CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Date Sheet

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 Date Sheet