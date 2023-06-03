topStoriesenglish2617331
NewsEducation
CBSE SUPPLEMENTARY EXAM 2023

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable Released On cbse.gov.in, Check Full Schedule For Class 10th, 12th Exams Here

CBSE will commence the Supplementary Exam 2023 on July 17, 2023, scroll down to check the details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable Released On cbse.gov.in, Check Full Schedule For Class 10th, 12th Exams Here

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the complete schedule for the supplementary exams for classes 10th and 12th. Class 10th supplementary exams will begin on July 17 and the last exam will be conducted on July 22, 2023 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. For Class 12th the supplementary exam will be conducted on July 17.

Students who are scheduled to appear for the CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 can now download the exam timetable form the official website- cbse.gov.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Steps To Download CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in  

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Main Website" icon

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, click on the on the link that reads  "Date Sheet for Supplementary Exam 2023 for Class XII" or Class X

Step 4: Download the CBSE Supplementary Exam Timetable as per your class

Step 5: Take printout of the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Date Sheet for future reference.

CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Date Sheet

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 Date Sheet

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!