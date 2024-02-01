CGPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Admit Card Released At psc.cg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download

CGPSC PCS 2024: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit cards for the State Service Preliminary Examination 2023 (CGPSC PCS Prelims). Applicants can download the admit cards from the official website, psc.cg.gov.in. Scheduled for February 11, the CGPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam will consist of two shifts, with the first from 10 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm. Conducted across 28 districts in Chhattisgarh, the exam will include fixed centers in Marwahi and Mungeli.

CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Go to the official website.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads "CGPSC prelims admit card 2024."

- Enter the required credentials.

- The CGPSC prelims admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take a printout of the same.

Comprising two papers, each lasting 2 hours, the first paper will focus on general studies with 100 questions, and the second paper will be an aptitude test with 100 questions and 200 marks. Candidates will earn 2 marks for each correct answer, with a deduction of ⅓ marks for incorrect responses. The minimum qualifying marks for unreserved categories in each paper will be 33%.