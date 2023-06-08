Check Profile Of Shrutika Mahajan, Girl Who Scored 100% In Maharashtra SSC Exams

Maharashtra SSC Result: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023 or the Maharashtra SSC Result for the academic year 2022-23. This year 93.83% students passed the Maharashtra SSC examination with 151 students scoring perfect 100%.

However, in 2018 only 4 students from the Mumbai division scored 100% marks in the Maharashtra SSC exams. Shrutika Mahajan, from Dombivali, has emerged as one of the four students from the Mumbai division to score a perfect 100.

Shrutika who was a student at Chandrakant Patkar School in Dombivali East, had scored 485 marks in the written exam and with the bonus of 15-marks for arts and culture, her score added up to 100 percent.

In 2017, MSBSHSE introduced grace marks for arts and culture, at par with the sports quota and Shrutika received bonus of 15 marks as she is a passionate Bharatnatyam dancer and has participated in several district-level competitions.

In 2018 a total of 125 students across Maharashtra scored a perfect 100 percent, in Mumbai division only four had scored 100 percent marks. Latur had the highest number of 100 percenters- 70, followed by Aurangabad. Among districts, Konkan topped with 96 per cent while Nagpur was the least-scoring district with 85 per cent. In 2018, Girls scored more than boys with the latter scoring 87.27 per cent.

In 2023 once again outshone boys with a passing per centage of 95.87% while Boys' pass percent stood at 92.05%. A total of 14,34,898 of the 15,29,096 students who took the exam passed. The overall pass percentage is 93.83 percent.