CISCE ISC Class 12th Result 2023 To Be Declared Tomorrow On cisce.org, Check Official Timing And More Here

CISCE ISC Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared Tomorrow on the official website -  cisce.org , scroll down for more details.

 

CISCE ISC Class 12th Result Date, Time: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the CISCE ISC Class 12 Board Results tomorrow, May 14, 2023. The Council is scheduled to declare the ISC 12th Result 2023 on the official website - cisce.org at 3 pm. 

Along with ISC Class 12th Board Results 2023, CISCE will also declare the ICSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website - cisce.org. Once declared,  the direct link for the CISCE Board Results 2023 will be provided here.

CISCE Board Results 2023 Date Time

CISCE Board Result 2023 Time
ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 3 pm (May 14, 2023)
ISC Class 12th Result 2023 3 pm (May 14, 2023)

Steps To Download ISC 12th Result 2023 Scorecards

Once released, students will be able to check and download their ICSE Board Results 2023 on the official website - cisce.org following the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - results.cisce.org

Step 2: On the home page click on the "Course" tab and select "ISC"

Step 3: Now, entre your UID number, Index number and Captcha

Step 4:  Now click on "Show Result" and your ISC 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Take a printout of your CISCE ISC Result 2023 for future reference

Other than the official website, students will also be able to check their ICSE Board Result 2023 on DigiLocker. 

 ISC Class 12th Results 2023: Here’s How To Download Marksheet From DigiLocker 

Step 1: Log in to the DigiLocker App using your username and password. 

Step 2: Access the 'Profile' page and sync your Aadhar number. 

Step 3: If your DigiLocker account is already created using your Aadhar number, do not sync again. 

Step 4: On the left sidebar, click on the 'Pull Partner Documents' button. 

Step 5: On the next screen, select 'Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination' from the first dropdown. 

Step 6: In the next dropdown, choose the Marksheet option, such as ICSE/ISC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing. 

Step 7: Enter details like the year of passing and roll number as mentioned on the ICSE or ISC Admit Card. 

Step 8: Click on 'Get Document' to download the ICSE/ISC Digital Marksheet or Certificate. 

Step 9: Save these documents in your DigiLocker account by clicking on the 'Save to Locker's button

Check CISCE ISC 12th Result 2023 Via SMS

Step 1: Start a new message on your phone.

Step 2: Type " ISC<Space><Unique Id>" . For example, ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 3. Text the message to 0924808288.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed in an SMS.

 

