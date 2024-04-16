COMEDK UGET 2024 Application Correction Begins Today At comedk.org- Check Steps To Edit Here

COMEDK UGET 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will open the application correction session for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024 on April 16. Registered candidates can update their information in the COMEDK UGET application form 2024 via the official website, comedk.org. The deadline for modifying applications is April 18 at 4 p.m. COMEDK UGET 2024 will be held on May 12 for admission to engineering, medical, and dental programmes at participating colleges. The exam will be held in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

COMEDK UGET 2024: Steps to edit here

Visit the official website, comedk.org.

Click the login tab.

Enter the application sequence number or user ID and password.

Click the login button.

Once logged in, edit the application form.

Review modifications and submit.

Save your modifications and snap a screenshot of the confirmation page.

During the rectification window, candidates can amend numerous elements on their application form, including their father's and mother's names, class, photograph, signature, caste certificate, income certificate, year of birth, gender, category, and sub-category (PwB).