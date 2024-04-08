COMEDK UGET 2024 Registration Ends Today At comedk.org- Check Steps To Apply Here

COMEDK UGET 2024: The registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024, conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), will close today, April 8. The exam is scheduled for May 12, held in two sessions: 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Eligible candidates yet to register should do so by visiting the official website, comedk.org.

According to the official schedule, the COMEDK UGET 2024 admit cards will be available on May 6, 2024. Provisional and final answer keys will be released on May 14 and May 21, respectively. Test scorecards will be accessible on May 24. Candidates applying for the COMEDK UGET 2024 exam must pay Rs 1,800 as the registration fee.

COMEDK UGET 2024: Steps To Apply Here

Visit the COMEDK UGET official website at comedk.org.

On the homepage, click the link to register for the COMEDK UGET 2024 exam.

Fill out the registration form by adding your name, email address, and contact information.

Submit the required documents and pay the application cost.

Submit the form and print it for future reference.

The COMEDK UGET 2024 exam spans three hours, featuring 180 questions divided into mathematics, physics, and chemistry sections. Each correct answer earns one mark, with no negative marking for wrong answers, as per the COMEDK exam pattern 2024.

To be eligible for COMEDK UGET 2024, students must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination recognised by the state or central government. General category candidates must have at least 45% in physics, chemistry, and maths. For SC, ST, and OBC applicants, a minimum of 40% is required.