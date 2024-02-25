CSIR CASE 2023 Answer Key Released At csir.res.in- Steps To Download Here

CSIR CASE 2023: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the answer key for the Stage-I Examination (Paper I and Paper II) of CSIR CASE -2023. The examination, which took place from February 5 to February 20, allows candidates to review the answer key on the official website www.csir.res.in. For those seeking to challenge the answers, the ‘Challenge Management Portal’ is open from February 24 to February 28. Candidates can submit objections by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹100 for each challenge against the provisional answer keys of Paper I and Paper II questions.

CSIR CASE 2023 Answer Key: Direct Link

To engage in the challenge process, candidates need to log in to the portal using their credentials – Registered E-mail Id and Date of Birth. This can be done on the CSIR website under ‘Career and Opportunity’ CASE -2023 Tab or directly through the link https://csir01.cbtexamportal.in/. The ‘Challenge Management User Manual’ and ‘Instructions to Candidate to raise Challenges’ are available in the ‘Challenge Management Portal’, as stated on the official website.

CSIR CASE 2023 Answer Key: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of CSIR CASE at csir.res.in.

- Locate the answer key link on the homepage.

- Input details, including email ID and date of birth.

- Download the CSIR CASE SO ASO answer key.

- Print out the answer key for reference.

Candidates are encouraged to scrutinize the answer key and report any discrepancies within the specified timeframe. The objection period begins on February 24 and concludes on February 28, 2024, at 5 PM. Each objection raised in Papers I and II incurs a non-refundable fee of Rs 100. This process allows for a thorough and transparent review, ensuring the accuracy and fairness of the examination results.