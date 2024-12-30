CSIR NET December Exam Registration 2024 Ends Today At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CSIR NET Registration 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration and application window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 exam today, December 30, on its official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. This exam is for Indian nationals to qualify for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and PhD admissions (JRF + Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor + PhD, or PhD only). The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. As per the official notice, the fee payment window will remain open until December 31. A correction window will be available from January 1 to January 2, 2025. The CSIR UGC NET exam will be held from February 16 to 28, 2025. The exam will be available in both English and Hindi, and candidates can select their preferred language while filling out the application form.

The exam will be three hours long and will have multiple-choice questions. The test will cover five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences (including Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences), Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

CSIR NET Registration 2024: Documents required

Passport-size Photograph

Signature

Photo ID proof

Birth Certificate

Educational Qualification Certificates

Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

CSIR NET Registration 2024: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the "CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Registration" link.

Create an account by entering the required details.

Log in with your credentials and fill out the application form.

Upload the needed documents, such as your photo and signature.

Pay the application fee online.

Download and save the confirmation page for future use.

Candidates will have 180 minutes to complete the objective, multiple-choice questions. The paper will be available in both English and Hindi. The application fee is Rs 1,150 for general category, Rs 600 for General-EWS and OBC-NCL, and Rs 325 for SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender candidates. The fee can be paid online using debit cards, credit cards, internet banking, or UPI.