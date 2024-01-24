trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713556
NewsEducation
CSIR UGC NET 2024 RESULT

CSIR NET Result 2023 To Be OUT Soon At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

NTA is expected to release the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 result by the last week of January 2024, with 2,19,146 candidates awaiting their qualifying status and detailed scorecards.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 06:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CSIR NET Result 2023 To Be OUT Soon At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result

CSIR NET 2023: The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 results are expected to be released on csirnet.nta.ac.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in late January 2024. A significant 2,19,146 candidates participated in this year's exam. Once released, candidates can promptly check and download their results to determine their qualification status. Conducted twice annually in online mode at the national level, the CSIR NET exam consists of two shifts: Shift I from 09:00 am to 12:00 noon and Shift II from 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm, with a total duration of 180 minutes. Candidates are advised to carefully verify the CSIR NET Result 2024 details, ensuring alignment with information on their admit cards.

CSIR UGC NET December 2023: Here’s How To Check Result

- Go to the CSIR NET official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
- Choose the 'CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Result' link.
- Provide the required details: Application number and date of birth.
- Click on the Submit button.
- Review and download your CSIR NET result and scorecard.

The result includes essential information such as the candidate's full name, unique Roll Number/Application Number, category, subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, CSIR NET rank (if applicable for JRF), cutoff marks, eligibility for the CSIR NET eligibility certificate, and details about the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award, if applicable, including its duration and benefits.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look