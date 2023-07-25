CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result To Be Released Soon At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: The final tentative answer key for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the exam can access and download the NTA CSIR UGC NET Final Provisional Answer Key 2023 at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The competitive test was held in 426 examination centres on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023. These centres were spread across the country in 178 cities.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website of the CSIR-UGC NET at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/.

Click the link on the homepage that reads, “Download Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 Result.” The link will be available in the candidate’s activity section.

Enter the details and submit them.

Your NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was scheduled to be taken by around 2,74,027 candidates. On June 14, the NTA CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2023 was released by the examination body. Examinees had till June 16 to file any objections they had about the leaked tentative answer key pdf.