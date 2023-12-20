CSIR UGC NET December 2023 City Slip Released At csirnet.nta.ac.in- Direct Link Here

CSIR UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city slip for the CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023 on December 19, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the city intimation slip from the official website - csirnet.nta.ac.in. The Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam schedule for December 2023 has also been issued.

The examinations are set to commence on December 26, 2023, and conclude on December 28, 2023. To obtain the city slip, candidates must enter their registered ID and date of birth. All candidates should retain a copy of the city slip for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET December 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the "Joint CSIR-UGC NET City Intimation" link on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a new website.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

The exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and retain a copy for future reference.

"The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates." reads the official notice.