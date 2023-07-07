CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Out Soon At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Check Date And Other Details Here

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2022 June 2023 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 6, 2023, to June 8, 2023. The exam was held in two three-hour shifts (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) in 426 examination centers located in 178 cities across the country for 2,74,027 applicants under the Computer Based Test (CBT) modality.

The CSIR UGC NET answer key was released on June 14, 2023, and the deadline for filing objections was June 16, 2023. Candidates who were dissatisfied with the answer key were requested to pay Rs.200 as a non-refundable processing fee per question challenged.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Steps to check scores here

cre Trending Stories

Visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Expected cut-off