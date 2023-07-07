trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631951
NewsEducation
UGC NET 2023

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Out Soon At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Check Date And Other Details Here

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Joint Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)- UGC NET Exam 2023 result is likely to be announced this month as the NTA already released the answer key last month, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Out Soon At csirnet.nta.nic.in- Check Date And Other Details Here

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2022 June 2023 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 6, 2023, to June 8, 2023. The exam was held in two three-hour shifts (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) in 426 examination centers located in 178 cities across the country for 2,74,027 applicants under the Computer Based Test (CBT) modality.

The CSIR UGC NET answer key was released on June 14, 2023, and the deadline for filing objections was June 16, 2023. Candidates who were dissatisfied with the answer key were requested to pay Rs.200 as a non-refundable processing fee per question challenged.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Steps to check scores here


cre Trending Stories
  • Visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Expected cut-off

CSIR UGC NET Expected cut-off            
Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD
Earth Science 60.92 55.45 53.79 48.04 45.74 32.33
Life Science 98.81 96.55 96.11 90.96 84.22 61.8
Chemical Science 50.75 44.25 43.5 33.5 27.5 25.25
Mathematical Science 48.38 42.75 40.5 32.38 27.13 25
Physical Science 50.25 42.94 41.56 32.31 28.13 25.63

 

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded