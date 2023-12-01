CTET 2024 January session Registration Ends Today At ctet.nic.in- Steps To Apply HereCTET 2024 January session Registration Ends Today At ctet.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conclude the January session registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 today, December 1, 2023. Individuals interested in applying for the CTET who have not yet done so can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in to register. The CTET January 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2023.

CTET 2024 January session Registration: Steps To Apply

As the CTET 2024 application process kicks off, prospective candidates can follow these step-by-step instructions to ensure a smooth and successful submission:

1. Visit the Official CTET 2024 Website: Begin by navigating to the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

2. Access the Application Link: On the homepage, locate and click on the link that reads "Apply for CTET Jan 2024."

3. Registration: Upon clicking, a registration window will appear. Complete the registration by providing the necessary details. Afterward, log in using the credentials generated during the registration process.

4. Fill in Application Details: Within the application form, input required personal, professional, and educational details accurately.

5. Document Upload: Upload the necessary documents as per the specified guidelines provided in the application form.

6. Payment of Application Fee: Complete the application process by paying the required fee through the online mode.

7. Submit Application: Once all details and documents are entered and the payment is made, submit the application form.

8. Download Confirmation Page: After successful submission, download the confirmation page for your records.

By following these steps diligently, candidates can navigate the CTET 2024 application process seamlessly. It is crucial to adhere to the provided instructions to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the application.

The CTET Certification proves to be enduring, with candidates enjoying unlimited attempts to qualify for it. Eligible individuals can choose to retake the CTET exam to improve their scores without any restrictions.

In preparation for the 2024 CTET, the CBSE will issue admit cards to candidates who have completed the application process, including the required fee payment. Anticipated two days before the examination, the CTET admit card is a crucial document for all participants.