CTET 2024 Registration Deadline Extended To April 5, Apply At ctet.nic.in- Check Details Here

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced an extension of the application deadline for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2024) to April 5. This applies to candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 8, who must take the CTET July 2024 exam to obtain the eligibility certificate. Registration for the CTET 2024 July session can now be completed on the official website, ctet.nic.in, until April 5. The latest update states, "The last date for submission of online Applications for CTET-July, 2024 has been extended up to 05/04/2024 (Before 11:59 PM). Applicants encountering technical difficulties with the CTET application form may contact: 8802580447."

According to the schedule, the CTET July 2024 exam will take place on July 7, with two shifts. Paper 2 will be conducted in the first shift from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while paper 1 will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

CBSE CTET 2024: Steps To Apply Here

1. Go to the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in.

2. On the presented homepage, click on the CTET Apply Online option.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Enter the requested information and access the application form.

5. Fill in the details and upload the papers requested.

6. Print out for future reference.

Candidates from the General/OBC (NCL) category shall pay Rs.1000 for Paper 1 or 2, and Rs.1200 if they appear for both. Candidates who belong to the SC/ST/Differently Abled Person category must pay Rs.500 if appearing for only Paper 1 or Paper 2, and Rs.600 if appearing for both papers.