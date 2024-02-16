CTET Result 2024 Declared By CBSE: Check Link, Steps To Download PDF, Other Details

The results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on ctet.nic.in. Candidates can verify their results by using their respective roll numbers. The 18th CTET examination took place on January 21, and the provisional answer key was made available on February 7, 2024. While a total of 26,93526 candidates had registered for the examination, around 84 per cent of them actually participated in the test. Among the registered candidates, 9,58,193 applied for paper 1 (classes 1-5), while 17,35,333 applied for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8).

CTET Result 2024 Direct Link

You can check your result by entering your roll number on the link provided by the CBSE. You can also visit the CBSE CTET website ctet.nic.in and click on 'CTET JANUARY – 2024 Result' option to view the result page link. It will lead you to cbseresults.nic.in/ctet_24_jan_xyz/CtetJan24x.htm where you will be required to enter your roll number to check the result.

CTET Result PDF Download

After you enter your roll number, your result will be visible on the website. You can choose to print or download a PDF of the same there. If the PDF option is not visible, you should click on print, and in the printer destination option, select 'Save as PDF' and then click on the 'Save' or 'Print' option. A PDF page of the result will be saved on your mobile, laptop or computer.

CTET Result Cut-Off

The cutoff for the General category was 60 per cent. Meanwhile, for candidates in the SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories, the cutoff was 55 per cent.

It's important to note that the CBSE has already said the marks sheets and certificates for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 will be issued via DigiLocker. DigiLocker accounts will be created for all candidates who participated in the examination, and they will receive login credentials on the mobile numbers registered with CBSE.