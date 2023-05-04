CU Results 2023: Calcutta University BA, BSc Results Declared At wbresults.nic.in- Direct Link Here

CU Results 2023: Calcutta University, CU has released the result for BA, BSc Semester 5th exams on the official website. The results were announced today and can be found on the official website wbresults.nic.in. Registered applicants who took the exam can now view their results. They should have their roll number available in order to download their marksheet. Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Semester-V (Honours/General/Major) examination results (under CBCS) have been issued. “It is notified that the results of BA/ BSc Semester-V (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2022 (Under CBCS) will be published on 03-05-2023,” the CU official website read.

The CU semester 5 results 2023 link will be available on two result websites at 2:30 p.m. To view the results, students must enter their 12-digit roll number, except the hyphen, wbresults.nic.in, and exametc.com are the official websites where students may get the CU BA, BSc 5th semester results 2023.

CU Results 2023: Here's how to check

Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on BA/BSc Semester 5 results 2023 link

After being redirected to another page, enter your roll number and captcha code

Post submitting required details, result will open up on screen

Go through the same and download it

Cross check the details mentioned on it and take its printout for future reference

Calcutta University was ranked fourth in the NIRF university rankings, making it the only state-run institution to make the top five. In the NIRF 2022 ranking, the university was ranked higher than Delhi University, University of Hyderabad, and Jamia Millia Islamia University. It was also named India's top university in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022