CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Out, Check Official Schedule Here cuet.nta.nic.in,

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in postgraduate courses in the month of June.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar took on Twitter to inform about the tentative dates. According to his tweet, the NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2023 exams from June 5 to June 12, 2023.

Mamidala further advised students to visit the official website for cuet - cuet.nta.nic.in, nat.ac.in for latest updates regarding the CUET PG 2023 exam.

Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) https://t.co/cUvZGrXKqR, https://t.co/4c6NJhd9cH for the latest updates regarding the examination.@DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/tb8bOeacGd — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 20, 2023

Meanwhile, the NTA extended the deadline for applying foe the the CUET UG 2023 to give an opportunity to the candidates who could not complete their registration as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh for the CUET (UG) - 2023.

As per the new notification, candidates can now apply for the CUET PG 2023 exam till May 5, 2022. Candidates can apply for CUT PG 2023 on the official wbsite- cuet.nta.nic.in or through the direct link given here.