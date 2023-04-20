topStoriesenglish2597131
CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Out, Check Official Schedule Here cuet.nta.nic.in

NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2023 exams in he month of June.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Out, Check Official Schedule Here cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in postgraduate courses in the month of June.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar took on Twitter to inform about the tentative dates. According to his tweet, the NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2023 exams from June 5 to June 12, 2023.

Mamidala further advised students to visit the official website for cuet - cuet.nta.nic.in, nat.ac.in for latest updates regarding the CUET PG 2023 exam.

Meanwhile, the NTA extended the deadline for applying foe the the CUET UG 2023 to give an opportunity to the candidates who could not complete their registration as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh for the CUET (UG) - 2023.

As per the new notification, candidates can now apply for the CUET PG 2023 exam till May 5, 2022. Candidates can apply for CUT PG 2023 on the official wbsite- cuet.nta.nic.in or through the direct link given here.

