CUET PG 2023: NTA CUET Answer Key To Be Released Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Date And Other Details Here

CUET PG 2023: The Common University Entrance Test, CUET Result 2023 for Postgraduate Admissions is expected by the end of July. According to available information, the National Testing Agency is expected to issue the CUET PG Answer Keys in the next days. Check back here for updates and past trends on the CUET PG 2023 Result and Answer Key release date.

In the month of June 2023, NTA held various CUET PG 2023 examinations. The most recent examination was held on June 30, 2023. Following the process, NTA will disclose CUET Answer Keys on the official website before the results can be processed. When the results are published, candidates will be able to review them and file complaints at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website of the NTA at https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Look for the section or CUET PG answer key link.

3. Click on the link to access the Cuet PG Answer Key.

4. Select the appropriate answer key for your exam and paper code.

5. The Cuet PG answer key will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.

The examination was held in computer-based test mode across the country in various cities. The examination was held from June 5 to June 30. The outcomes are presently awaited. Over 2 lakh candidates are said to have taken the CUET PG 2023 exam.