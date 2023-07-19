CUET PG 2023: NTA Releases Answer Key, Check Your Scores At cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Postgraduate 2023 exam on July 19. The candidates who appeared for the test can check the answer key through the official website, https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. Candidates can check their answers and estimate their scores. The result for CUET PG is anticipated to release soon. The exam was conducted by NTA from June 5 to 17 across India. However, the students who couldn’t appear for the exam on these dates were accommodated between June 22 and 30. Over 8.33 lakh students appeared for the examination.

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET, https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.



Step 2: Click on the link for the final answer key which will be present on the homepage.

Step 3: The answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Check and download the final answer key of your subject code.

NTA has released the answer key for all the subject codes. Candidates need to match their code with the answer key published to estimate their score. The scores of the candidate will be calculated on the basis of the final answer key.

CUET PG exam was conducted through a computer-based test. Each paper contained 100 questions. Each question carries four marks while one mark is deducted for every wrong answer. No marks were awarded for the questions not attempted.

The cut-off for various categories will be released along with the results. After this, the candidate can take admissions into the postgraduate course at the universities that participated in CUET PG 2023. The applicant’s scorecard will comprise two sections — one for the marks obtained in the general paper and the other for the score attained in the specific domain knowledge related to their chosen course.

Participating universities have the option to prepare merit based on the basis of either the total score or the subject marks obtained in part II of the paper. There will be no re-checking or re-evaluation of the paper after the results are released.