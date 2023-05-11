CUET PG 2023 Registration Ends Today At cuet.nta.nic.in- Steps, Direct Link To Apply Here

CUET PG 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency, NTA will close Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2023 Registrations today, May 11, 2023 on the official website. Eligible students who want to take the CUET PG exam can now fill out the form. To avoid a last-minute rush, candidates should complete the paper as soon as feasible. Registration for the CUET PG test, which is slated for June 5, 2023, is still open. The form must be completed and submitted on cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG 2023 test will be held from June 5 to June 12, 2023. The exam will last two hours and will be given in two shifts. Shift 1 will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., while shift 2 will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CUET PG 2023: Here's how to fill the application form

Visit the official website--cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2023 application form link

After being redirected to another page, click on new registration

Log in and submit details and documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a printout for the future references

The application window was closed earlier but candidates raised concerns as they were not able to apply. NTA while re-opening the application form informed, “Numerous emails have been received from the candidates and also forwarded by UGC to open the registration window again for applying for CUET (PG) – 2023 as applicants could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Common University Entrance Test (PG).”