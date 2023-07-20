CUET PG Result 2023 BIG Update! NTA Likely To Declare Results Tonight On cuet.nta.nic.in, Says UGC Chairman

CUET PG Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) may declare the CUET PG Result 2023 on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in tonight. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar on Thursday took on twitter to inform that the NTA is preparing to release the CUET PG scorecrds tonight or may release it by tomorrow.

CUET-PG: NTA is aiming to announce CUET-PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. Please visit the NTA website for updates. pic.twitter.com/M1c8OpOtsy — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 20, 2023

CUET PG Result 2023 Date Time

The NTA is likely to declare the CUET Result 2023 tonigh or on July 20 however, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of the results is still awaited.

Candidates must note that the NTA has already released the CUET PG 2023 final Answer Key on the official website and the students were given chance to raise objections against the provisional answer key till July 16. Once released candidates will be able to check and download the CUET PG Result 2023 from the official wesbite following the simple steps given below

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: How To Download NTA Scorecards

Step 1: Visit the CUET official website or the National Testing Agency's (NTA) designated result portal at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "CUET PG Result 2023" link on the website's homepage.

Step 3: You may be required to provide your roll number, DOB, and application number on the login page.

Step 4: Enter the needed information into the appropriate fields and then click the "Submit" or "Check Result" button.

Step 5: On the screen, the CUET PG Result 2023 will be presented.

Step 6: Examine your results, including the score and other pertinent information.

Step 7: You can save the result for future reference if necessary.

Step 8: Take a printout of the result or scorecard in case it is needed throughout the admissions process