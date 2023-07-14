trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635162
CUET PG ANSWER KEY 2023

CUET PG Result 2023: NTA CUET Answer Key Released At cuet.nta.nic.in, Results To Be Out Soon- Direct Link To Download PDF Here

CUET PG 2023: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the CUET PG Answer Key 2023 PDF using their application number and date of birth, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 06:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA, has made the CUET Answer Key, Question Papers, and Recorded Responses available on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam can use their application number and date of birth to verify and get the CUET PG Answer Key 2023 PDF. 

The CUET PG Result Date 2023 has not been released yet, but according to the media reports, the NTA has stated that the CUET PG results will be released by mid-July. Candidates should expect the CUET PG result to be released shortly after the answer key objection window concludes.

CUET PG Answer key 2023: Here's how to download


1. Visit the official website-cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the CUET PG answer key link.

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter your application number and date of birth.

5. Access the answer key and raise the objection.

6. Pay the objection fee, if applicable.

7. Download the answer key and take a print out for the future references

CUET PG 2023; direct link to download here

The CUET PG answer key was released today, and in order to object to it, candidates must pay Rs 200 as a non-refundable processing fee per question questioned. The answer key objection window is open until 11:50 p.m. on July 15, 2023.

 

