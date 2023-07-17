CUET PG Result 2023 To Be Released Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Date And Other Details Here

CUET PG Result 2023: Over 8.7 lakh candidates who took the exam are waiting for the CUET PG Result 2023. On July 13, the National Testing Agency, NTA, published the CUET PG Answer key 2023, together with the Question Paper and Recorded Responses, on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam have until today, July 16, to file complaints to the answer key.

The official website has the CUET PG Answer key, as well as the Question Paper and Recorded Responses. Candidates had until 11 p.m. on July 16, to file objections to the answer key. To file an objection, candidates must pay Rs 200 as a non-refundable processing cost per question questioned.

CUET PG Result 2023: Steps to download here

cre Trending Stories

Visit the CUET official website or the National Testing Agency's (NTA) designated result portal at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "CUET PG Result 2023" link on the website's homepage.

You may be required to provide your roll number, DOB, and application number on the login page.

Enter the needed information into the appropriate fields and then click the "Submit" or "Check Result" button.

On the screen, the CUET PG Result 2023 will be presented.

Examine your results, including the score and other pertinent information.

You can save the result for future reference if necessary.

Take a printout of the result or scorecard in case it is needed throughout the admissions process.

NTA administered the CUET PG 2023 test to about 876908 candidates in 295 cities across India and 24 cities outside India from June 5 to June 17, 2023.