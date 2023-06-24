CUET UG 2023 Result To Be Declared Soon On cuet.samarth.ac.in, Check Expected Date And More

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023), and now the candidates are awaiting the result. If the reports are to be believed, the result is expected to be announced in the first week of July. Once the CUER UG 2023 result is declared, it will be announced on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per PTI's report, the CUET result will be announced within 15 days of the conclusion of the examination. The exam was originally supposed to end on June 17, but it was postponed until June 23. In total, 36,242 candidates showed up for the final exam phase, which was held from June 21 to 23.

Also read: JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Result To Be Declared Today On jeeadv.ac.in, Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Students should be aware that, in accordance with the information bulletin, the record of the CUET UG result will be kept on file for up to 90 days following the date of the result declaration.

The testing organisation will provide the tentative CUET 2023 answer key as soon as the UG entrance exam is finished. Candidates will have a set amount of time to express objections to the key. After the subject matter experts have reviewed the questions, the final solution key will be created. The final answer key uploaded by the NTA will serve as the basis for the CUET UG 2023 results.

Candidates must download the CUET scorecard 2023 because it is a crucial document that must be submitted during the admissions process. The universities will release their own merit lists that take the NTA CUET score into consideration.