JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Result To Be Declared Today On jeeadv.ac.in, Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati, is set to release the result of the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 today June 24. Specifically, the result will be declared by the organisation at 5 PM. The candidates who appeared for the AAT Exam 2023 can get their results from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. It is to be noted that the exam was conducted on June 21, and the registration for the same commenced on June 18 and concluded on June 19 at 5 PM.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023: Result

Step 1- Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2- Once the the homepage appears, click on the AAT 2023 result link.

Step 3- Now you will be required to enter your details.

Step 4- Once all the details are entered you will be directed to the page with result. Now you can check and download the result

Step 5- Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023: Cut Off, College

After the announcement of the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) results on June 24, 2023, candidates who pass the AAT can begin to fill out their AAT-specific selections. Presently, only IIT-BHU Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee offer the BArch programme. Candidates will be able to apply for admission to the three IITs if they pass the JEE AAT in 2023. The JEE Advanced Joint Implementation Committee will choose the AAT passing score cutoff in 2023.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have earned an overall grade point average of at least 65% aggregate marks for the SC, ST and PwD, while others need at least 75% in their Class 12. Candidates who scored in the top 20 percent of their respective Class 12 board examination categories will also be considered.

JEE Advance AAT 2023: Number Of Candidates

43,773 of the 1,08,372 students who took both of the IIT-JEE Advanced exams and passed were among the qualifying candidates. 7,509 female students and 36,204 male candidates passed the JEE Advanced exam this year.