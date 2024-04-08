Advertisement
Delhi Government School Admission 2024: Class 6, 9 Registration Begins Today At edudel.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Delhi Government School Admission 2024: According to the schedule, the online registration of applicants will begin on April 8, 2024, at 12 PM and end on April 17, 2024, scroll down for more details.

 

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Government School Admission 2024: The Directorate of Education, DoE Delhi, will start the Delhi Government School Admission 2024 process for classes 6 and 9 today. The online registration for applicants will commence at 12 p.m. today, April 8, 2024, on the official website - edudel.nic.in. The first cycle of non-plan admissions will begin today. Registration will commence on April 8, 2024, at 12 p.m. and will continue until April 17, 2024, at 5 p.m. The display of designated schools to registered applicants is set for April 29, 2024. The deadline for submitting and verifying documentation for admission to designated schools is April 30 to May 10, 2024.

Delhi Government School Admission 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website edudel.nic.in. 

2. On the homepage, click the registration option for admission.

3. Register and then login using your credentials.

4. Fill out the details and upload the relevant papers.

5. Pay the needed fees and submit the form.

6. Download the form and retain a copy for future reference. 

Delhi Government School Admission 2024; direct link to download official PDF here

The second cycle of non-plan admissions will commence in May. The registration will begin on May 15, 2024, at 12 PM and end on June 15, 2024, at 5PM.

