Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: First merit list released today, check details here

The first merit list for Delhi nursey admission 2021 is released today (March 20, 2021). Parents can check the official website of the schools they have applied to for admission to their wards.

Steps on how to check the Merit List-

Step1: Visit the official website of the education department of Delhi. Next, select the ‘admission’ link

Step2: Fill in your credentials to log in

Step3:Click on ‘submit’

Step4:Download and take a printout for further references

Parents should submit relevant documents to the school like Aadhar Card, Address proof, Child's Birth Certificate, etc.

Engage in the admission process conducted by the school. After all the formalities they have to submit the admission fee.

The minimum age for nursery admissions is three years and for KG admissions are four years.

The second list will be released on March 25. The process of Delhi nursery admission will conclude on March 31. The schools will also release the waiting list soon, in which they will mention the name of the students who can be considered for admission if any vacancy will be available.

A child has to be four years old to take admission in Nursery class, while for KG and Class 1, the age limit is five and six years, respectively.

