Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024 Registration Begins Tomorrow- Check Eligibility, List Of Documents Required

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: The private schools in Delhi are all set to begin the admission process for nursery grade. The children will be selected and a final list along with waiting list will be released by the Directorate of Education, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 09:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: The Directorate of Education (DOE) will begin registering for Delhi Nursery Admissions tomorrow i.e. November 23. The whole schedule is now available and can be found here. The essential paperwork for Delhi Nursery Admission can be found here. According to the program, the uploading of criteria and their points by the school was supposed to be completed by November 20, 2023. The registration site will be activated tomorrow, November 23, and the application deadline is December 15, 2023. The information on students who have applied for admission must be uploaded by December 29, 2023. The marks received by each applicant must be uploaded by January 5, 2024. 

Some of the documents necessary for admission are resident evidence, income proof, caste certificate, date of birth certificate, and Aadhar card. The new academic framework is 5+3+3+4, where five years encompass the foundational stage till Class II, preparatory age until Class IV, three years of middle school, and the last four years of secondary schooling from classes IX to XII.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: Important Dates

Registration Begins 23-Nov
Last date to submit 15-Dec
Details of the children who have applied for admission 29-Dec
Uploading of marks received by each of the applicants 5-Jan-24
First list of selected candidates 12-Jan
Second list 29-Jan-24
Subsequent lists if any 21-Feb-24
Admission process ends 8-Mar-24

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: Eligibility

The entry age limit for pre-school, pre-primary, and class 1 admissions is four years, five years, and six years, respectively. The Directorate of Education centralises and conducts online admission for 25% of seats in each private school for economically disadvantaged students.

