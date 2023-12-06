Delhi Schools Winter Break: Government Announces Vacation Dates; Check Here

The Delhi government today announced the winter vacation dates for the city schools. The schools will observe winter break between January 1 and January 6. A circular from the Directorate of Education said, "...in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter Vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18...The remaining portion of the winter vacation for academic session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from January 1 to January 6, 2024."

Winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15. The Delhi government had earlier given early winter break to the students due to severe air pollution. The schools were closed between November 9 and November 18 due to air pollution. Now, the administration has announced dates for the remaining portion of the winter break.

"All the Heads of Schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders including the teaching/non-teaching staff, students and parents," the DoE said.

So, the students will have a total of 15 days of holiday but in parts.