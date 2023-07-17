DU Opens Phase-II Registration For UG Admissions: Apply At admission.uod.ac.in

As the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Result 2023 is announced, Delhi University commenced Phase-II registration under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions on July 17. Candidates who have completed the first phase of CSAS and qualified in CUET UG on or before the last date can complete Phase-II on www.admission.uod.ac.in. As per the official schedule, Phase-II registrations are open till July 24. Candidates who failed to register for the DU CSAS Phase-I, can also register themselves till July 24 as the university has opened the CSAS portal for both phases.

DU Admissions 2023: CSAS Portal

Candidates who have completed the DU CSAS Phase-I will have to sign in at CSAS portal, www.ugadmission.uod.ac.in, to fill their course and college preferences, based on their eligibility criteria. As per the Delhi University UG Admission schedule, fresh candidates are also allowed to register for the DU CSAS Phase-II till July 24, 5 pm. During this window, candidates who have registered for the first phase, will be allowed to re-upload documents. No other modification will be allowed. As per the notice by DU UG admissions, the edit window will close on July 20.



DU Admissions 2023: Undergraduate Schedule

As per the official notice via DU, the selections picked by the candidates in CSAS Phase-II will be auto-locked on July 27 at 5 pm. Consequently, the mock allocation list will be allotted on July 29 at 5 pm. Later, candidates will be permitted to change preferences till 11:59 pm on July 30. The first CSAS allotment list or merit list for DU UG Admissions Round 1 will be issued on August 1. Additionally, applicants will be required to accept the allocated seat from August 1 to 4. Colleges will verify and approve admissions by August 5. The deadline for online fee payment is August 6.

DU Admission 2023: Process via CUET

Admission to DU UG courses will be based on standardised CUET scores. “In Phase-II, the candidates will have to map the subjects studied by them in Class 12 to those in which they have appeared in CUET-2023. Only those subjects will be considered in which the candidate has qualified his/her Class 12 board exam,” DU stated.

For further related queries and the counselling schedule, visit the official website of Delhi University https://www.du.ac.in/.