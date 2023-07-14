DHJS 2023: Delhi HC Announces 16 Vacancies, Apply Now At delhihighcourt.nic.in

The Delhi High Court started the online registration process for direct recruitment in the Delhi Higher Judicial Services on July 14. It has released a total of 16 vacancies for the job. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination (DHJS) 2023. The test will be held in three stages — Preliminary, Mains and Viva. The preliminary examination is on August 20. Candidates who are interested in this job can fill out the form through the official website, https://delhihighcourt.nic.in/. The last date to apply for the role is July 29. The average annual compensation for the selected candidates of Delhi Judicial Service is between Rs 1,31,100 and Rs 2,16,600, depending on the qualification.

DHJS 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHJS, https://delhihighcourt.nic.in/.



cre Trending Stories

Step 2: Click on the link for DHJS, which is present on the landing page.

Step 3: Register yourself and access the application form.

Step 4: Fill out the application form by submitting your necessary information.

Step 5: Upload your documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Click on Submit button.

The non-refundable application fee for the General category is Rs 2,000 while candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC and ST are required to pay Rs 500. The minimum age requirement is 35 years while the maximum age is 45.

The minimum qualification required by the Delhi High Court is that the candidate should be a citizen of India and must be practising as an advocate for no less than seven years. If the applicant is found not eligible at any time during the selection process, their candidature will be cancelled without any notice or further reference.

The total number of vacancies for the General category candidates is three while vacant seats for SC and ST are 7 and 6, respectively.

Selection of the candidates will be done through the DHJS examination, which is divided into three stages. The preliminary exam will be a screening test of qualifying nature, which will consist of one paper. It will be an objective type paper. The duration of the test will be 2 hours. There will be 150 questions carrying one mark each with 25 percent negative marking for each wrong answer.

The selected candidates will be called for the Mains examination followed by Viva. To know more about the syllabus and other important instructions, candidates are advised to read the information brochure, which is available on the official website.