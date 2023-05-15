DSEB Delhi Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared On education.delhi.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Scorecards Here

Delhi Board Result 2023: The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has declared the DBSE result 2023 for Class 10th, 12th. Students can now check the Delhi Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 on the official website - education.delhi.gov.in. Students can check their Delhi Board 10th Result 2023 and Delhi Board 12th Result 2023 though the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download DSEB 10th, 12th Board Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website Delhi Board of School Education - education.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the "Result" tab

Step 3: Now click on Grade 10 or Grade 12 according to your class

Step 4: In the newly opened tab entre your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on Submit and your DSEB 10th Board Result 2023 or DSEB 12th Board Result 2023

A total of 1,594 students had enrolled in Class 10 out of which 1,582 students appeared in exams. In Class 12, a total of 672 students were there of which 667 students wrote exams. Education minister Atishi declared the Class 10, 12 DBSE results 2023 and said that those students who could not pass the exams will be able to improve their scores through a supplementary exam which will be conducted after a month.