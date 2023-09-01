DU Admission 2023: Spot Round 1 Result 2023 To Be Released Today At admission.uod.ac.in- Check Time And Other Details Here
DU Admission 2023: As per the official schedule for Spot Round, the declaration of allocation seats in Round 1 will be announced at 5 PM, scroll down for more information.
DU Admission 2023: Delhi University will announce the DU Spot Round allocation list or outcome for Round 1 today. Candidates who have not yet been admitted through the three rounds that have been held can check the spot round results today at 5 p.m. When available, the information will be uploaded on admission.uod.ac.in. The declaration of open seats for the first round of spot admission was scheduled for August 29, 2023, at 5 p.m. Candidates have until August 29, 2023, at 5 p.m. to submit their applications for Spot Admission Round 1. Only the CW, EWA, and Sports supernumerary categories' upgrading window was planned for the same day.
CW-II, ECA-II, Music-II, and BFA-II allocation announcements for Spot Admission Round 1 on September 1, 2023 at 5 PM. Candidates should be aware that they must accept their assigned seats starting on September 1, 2023, at 5 PM and continuing until September 4, 2023, at 4:59 PM after the allocation results are made public.
DU Admission 2023: How to check
- Visit the official site of DU admission at admission.uod.ac.in.
- Click on login link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your seat allocation result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the seat allocation result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The online applications must be verified and approved by colleges between September 2, 2023 at 10 AM and September 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM. Candidates must pay their admission costs online by September 5, 2023, at 4:59 PM.
