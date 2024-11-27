Explained: 'One Nation, One Subscription', INFLIBNET And Its Benefits For Indian Youth

One Nation, One Subscription: India ranks third globally in terms of research articles and ninth when it comes to citation. However, things may now improve further with the government taking various initiatives. The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday launched 'One Nation, One Subscription' (ONOS) scheme, a central sector initiative. The scheme is aimed at boosting the research ecosystem in the country by providing students/professors with high-quality content. "Game-changer for Indian academia and for youth empowerment! The Cabinet has approved ‘One Nation One Subscription’, which will strengthen our efforts to become a hub for research, learning and knowledge. It will also encourage interdisciplinary studies," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while sharing scheme details.

What Is One Nation, One Subscription?

'One Nation One Subscription', as the name suggests, is a new Central Sector Scheme for providing country-wide access to scholarly research articles and journal publications on a subscription basis to state and central universities. The scheme will be administered through a simple, user-friendly and fully digital process. These 'One Nation One Subscription' facilities will also be available to the government higher education institutions and R&D laboratories of the central government.

'One Nation, One Subscription' Budget

A total of about Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated for One Nation One Subscription for 3 calendar years, 2025, 2026 and 2027 as a new Central Sector Scheme. One Nation One Subscription will build on and further enhance the scope and reach of the range of initiatives undertaken by the Government of India over the past decade in the domains of education, for maximizing access to quality higher education for the youth of India. This will supplement the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) initiative to promote research and development and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout government universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

Who Stands To Benefit? What Is INFLIBNET?

The benefits of One Nation One Subscription scheme will be provided to all Higher Educational Institutions under the management of the Central or State Government and Research & Development Institutions of the Central Government, through a national subscription coordinated by a central agency, namely the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC). This list covers more than 6,300 institutions, translating into nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty and researchers, who will be able to potentially avail benefits of One Nation One Subscription.

The initiative will expand access to scholarly journals to a vast diaspora of students, faculty, researchers and scientists of all disciplines, including those in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, thereby promoting core as well as interdisciplinary research in the country. The ANRF will periodically review the usage of One Nation One Subscription and publications of Indian authors of these institutions.

Who Will Run The ONOS?

The Department of Higher Education will have a unified portal “One Nation One Subscription” through which the institutions will be able to access the journals. The ANRF will periodically review the usage of One Nation One Subscription and publications of Indian authors of these institutions.