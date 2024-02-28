Fact Check: RRB Recruitment 2024 Notification For 4,660 Constable & SI Posts Fake? Check PIB Notice

RRB 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have categorically denied the circulation of any notification pertaining to the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) and Constables in the Railway Protection Force (RPF), clarifying that a viral notice across social media platforms is entirely fake. The Fact Check Unit (FCU) of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has stepped in to debunk the misleading information, cautioning government job aspirants against falling prey to false notices.

A #Fake notice issued in name of Railway Ministry regarding recruitment of sub-inspector & constable in Railway Protection force is circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck



No such notice has been issued by @RailMinIndia



Never share your personal/ financial information pic.twitter.com/0jBKOZGYCs — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 26, 2024

The spurious notice claimed that the RRBs would initiate recruitment for 4,660 vacancies within the RPF, including 452 Sub-Inspectors and 4,208 Constables. Furthermore, it provided a fictitious application window, suggesting that aspiring candidates could apply between April 15 and May 14.

The Fact Check Unit of PIB released a statement emphasizing that no such recruitment notice had been issued by the Railway Ministry. Government job seekers are urged to exercise caution and verify information through the official website of the relevant exam conducting body or recruiting organization.

It is essential for aspirants to remain vigilant and avoid relying on misleading information circulating on social media platforms. The Fact Check Unit's post underscores the significance of verifying details directly from official sources to prevent misinformation and disappointment among job seekers.

In the realm of Indian Railways, which boasts 21 recruitment boards across various regions such as Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri, and Trivandrum, no official communication has been made regarding the alleged recruitment for Sub-Inspectors and Constables in the RPF.

Government job aspirants are reminded to exercise due diligence and rely on credible sources to avoid falling victim to misinformation, specially when it comes to crucial matters such as job opportunities within the Indian Railways.