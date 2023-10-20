The name "Union Public Service Commission," or UPSC, evokes thoughts of relentless effort and hard work. Aspiring candidates prepare tirelessly to achieve their goals, and studying for this ambitious target while holding down a full-time job adds to the challenges.

However, one determined UPSC aspirant successfully managed this demanding journey and cracked India's prestigious exam while maintaining her full-time job. Neha Banerjee, an IAS officer from the 2020 batch, achieved this remarkable feat on her very first attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank of 20.

Neha Banerjee, born in Kolkata in 1995, began her educational journey at South Point High School. She passed the IIT entrance exam and gained admission to IIT Kharagpur, where she pursued a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering. After completing her studies, she worked as an Electrical Engineer at the renowned multinational company, Adobe, for two years.

In 2020, Neha successfully cleared the UPSC exam on her first attempt, securing the prestigious 20th rank in the All India rankings. Her preparation involved participating in mock interviews at various coaching centers and effectively utilizing online resources, particularly YouTube.

In a blog post, Neha revealed that her UPSC interview took place on February 19, 2020, and her last day of work at her job was January 31, 2020, giving her less than 20 days to prepare for the final round of the UPSC selection process. Her interview lasted nearly 35 minutes, during which she fielded questions on topics ranging from her participation in the National Service Scheme (NSS) to freedom of speech and civil servants.

Presently, Neha serves as an IAS officer in the West Bengal cadre and maintains an active presence on Instagram, boasting 75,000 followers.