GATE 2021 Results declared: Check marks, score and ranking at gate.iitb.ac.in

The candidates can visit the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in and click on the link ‘GATE 2021 result’. 

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay announced the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE) on Friday (March 19). 

Out of the total 7,11,542 candidates who appeared for the GATE 2021 exams, a mere 17.82% (1,26,813) have qualified the exams. 98732 male and 28081 female candidates passed the exam. 

To download the GATE 2021 Scorecard, candidates have to visit the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal between March 30 to June 30, 2021. The candidates have to enter their GOAPS enrolment ID and password to access their results. The exam was conducted by IIT Bombay on February 6, 7, 13 and 14 this year. 

The answer key was released on March 17. The results will be valid for the duration of three years from the announcement of results.  

GATE is conducted in different cities across India as well as six cities outside India. The exam is jointly conducted by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee. The result was earlier expected to be out on March 22, 2021. 

 

