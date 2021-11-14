हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GATE 2022

GATE 2022: Application form correction window closes on Monday, check how to edit

GATE 2022: Candidates who filled the application can make the required changes in the form by visiting the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 

Representational image

New Delhi: The application form correction window for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will close on November 15. Candidates who filled the application can make the required changes in the form by visiting the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 

Earlier, the last day to edit the GATE 2022 application form was November 12, which was extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur to November 15.  In order to modify their forms, candidates require login details including GATE 2022 application form number. 

Steps to edit GATE 2022 Application Form

1. Visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 

2. On the homepage, click on 'Login' tab. 

3. A new page will open, candidates have to login using required credentials. 

4. Click on Login, the GATE 2022 application form will appear on the screen. 

5. Make changes in GATE 2022 application form. 

6. Make the payment. 

7. Check the form once again and then submit. 

8. Download and take a printout of the form for future reference. 

Notedly, the application process ended on October 7 after which no new applications were accepted. 

IIT Kharagpur will conduct GATE 2022 on February 5,6, 12 and 13, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts- 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

GATE 2022 admit cards will be released on January 3.

