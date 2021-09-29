हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GATE 2022

GATE 2022: Hurry up! Registration ends soon, check how to apply at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Interested candidates can apply at gate.iitkgp.ac.in till September 30. 

GATE 2022: Hurry up! Registration ends soon, check how to apply at gate.iitkgp.ac.in
File Photo

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur extended the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 application deadline till September 30. Interested candidates can apply at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 

Earlier, the registration process was supposed to end on September 28. “The Application deadline has been extended upto 30th September 2021 (Thursday) with No Additional Fees,” an official statement read. This is the second time the GATE 2022 application deadline has been extended. 

GATE 2022: How to apply

1. Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on apply online link

3. Log in using credentials 

4. Fill GATE 2022 application form

5. Upload the required documents 

6. Pay application fees and submit 

7. Download the application form for future reference 

Eligibility: 

Candidates who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce or Arts are eligible to apply for GATE exam. 

Foreign students who are currently in the third year or above or have completed their 3 years' Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, Arts or Commerce can sit for GATE exam.

Meanwhile, candidates can change the paper and category of the exam till November 12. They will have to pay an additional charge for making the changes. 

