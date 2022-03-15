हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GATE 2022

GATE 2022 result to be out on March 17, check how to download on gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The GATE 2022 final answer key is expected to be released on March 16 (Wednesday). 

GATE 2022 result to be out on March 17, check how to download on gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Representational image

New Delhi: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result will be announced on March 17 by Indian Institute of Technology – Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp). Candidates can check the result on the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The final answer key is expected to be released on March 16 (Wednesday). 

GATE 2022 provisional answer keys were released on February 21, which the candidates were allowed to challenge till February 25, 2022.

GATE 2022 Result: How to download

1. Visit the GATE website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on GATE 2022 result link. 

3. Login using your enrollment ID/ email address, password, fill the captcha and submit. 

4. GATE 2022 result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference. 

IIT Kharagpur conducted GATE 2022 on February 5,6, 12 and 13, 2022 in two shifts- 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

