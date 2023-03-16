GATE 2023 Result To Be DECLARED At 4 PM On gate.iitk.ac.in- Steps To Check Here

GATE 2023: According to the latest update on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, the result will be available after 4 p.m. Only those candidates who took the exam will be able to access their results. GATE 2023 was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The response sheet was made available on February 15, 2023, followed by the tentative answer key on February 21, 2023. Applicants who wished to object had the ability to do so between February 22 and February 25, 2023.

The GATE Test 2023 covered a total of 29 courses. Each paper was 3 hours long and consisted of 65 questions, 10 of which were general aptitude and 55 of which were subject-specific. The exam was held in over 200 cities in eight zones.

After all of the answers have been reviewed, the candidate's real marks will be used to calculate the GATE score. The candidate's raw marks from several sessions will be translated into normalised marks for that subject. The candidate's score is calculated using an out of 1000 method, whereas the candidate's marks are the actual number secured.

GATE 2023: Here's how to check GATE result

Visit the official website of GATE 2023

On the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads 'GATE 2023 Result'

Login portal will open in a new tab

Enter the credentials

Check all the details on the result, download it as a PDF and take a printout as well for future reference

PSUs such as Central Electronics Limited, Rail India Technical and Economic Service, and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) hire through GATE. Every year, multiple IITs hold the GATE Exam. It is a national level exam that assesses knowledge of undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts.