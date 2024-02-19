GATE 2024 Answer Key, Question Paper Released At gate2024.iisc.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download PDF Here

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore, has issued the GATE Answer Key and Question Paper today. Candidates who took the exam can get the Master Question Paper and Answer Key on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The Institute held the GATE 2024 Exam on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 for a total of 30 subjects. The GATE Exam is a national-level examination aimed to examine applicants' complete mastery of several undergraduate-level disciplines in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

GATE 2024: Here’s how to download the answer key

1. Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

2. On the webpage, click the Master Key and Question Paper link.

3. Click on the link, and the solution key and paper will appear.

4. Download and save a copy of the same

The response papers were released on February 16. Candidates can now get the answer keys and question papers using their GATE GOAPS login. According to the schedule, the GATE 2024 results will be announced on March 16. The timing has not yet been announced. The GATE Exam was administered in English via computer test mode for three hours covering a total of 30 subjects. There were two sections: General Aptitude and Candidates' Selected Subjects. Candidates can submit objections to all answer keys for all 30 subjects beginning February 22.